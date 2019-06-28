Domtar Corporation (UFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Domtar Corporation ( UFS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.455 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.6% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.03, the dividend yield is 4.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UFS was $44.03, representing a -19.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.50 and a 30.23% increase over the 52 week low of $33.81.

UFS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company ( IP ) and Suzano S.A. ( SUZ ). UFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.9. Zacks Investment Research reports UFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.49%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UFS as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an decrease of -2.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UFS at 0.88%.