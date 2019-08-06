Quantcast

Domino's posts 7.4% drop in profit, says CEO to retire

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 6 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza , Britain's biggest pizza delivery chain, reported a 7.4% drop in half-year profit, hit by losses in its international business, and said Chief Executive Officer David Wild was retiring after leading the company for five years.

The company did not name a replacement for Wild, although Sky News had reported in late June that Domino's was looking to tap Andrew Rennie, the head of the European business at Domino's Pizza Enterprises , for the role.

Domino's international business has been a sore spot this year as it struggles to control costs. The company also said it faced higher interest costs due to a rise in net debt.

Underlying pretax profit at the franchise of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc was 42.3 million pounds ($51.41 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with 45.7 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said it expects full-year net debt of 220 million pounds to 230 million pounds. In 2018, the company's net debt stood at 203.3 million pounds.

As part of its Brexit plan, the company said it had increased its inventory levels by 7 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8228 pounds)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar