Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Domino's Pizza Inc ( DPZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DPZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $243.57, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DPZ was $243.57, representing a -19.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $302.05 and a 10.26% increase over the 52 week low of $220.90.

DPZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation ( SYY ) and US Foods Holding Corp. ( USFD ). DPZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.96. Zacks Investment Research reports DPZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.94%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DPZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DPZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DPZ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF ( XMMO )

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF ( PDP )

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF ( IJK )

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt ( MDYG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PDP with an increase of 5.52% over the last 100 days. XMMO has the highest percent weighting of DPZ at 2.36%.