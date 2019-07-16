Quantcast

Domino’s Pizza Earnings: DPZ Stock Dives on Slumping Sales

By Karl Utermohlen,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ ) unveiled its quarterly earnings results late today, bringing in a profit that managed to come in at a higher figure than what analysts called for, but a revenue miss and same-store sales growth below the mark played a role in sending DPZ stock plummeting.

Domino's Pizza Earnings: DPZ Stock Dives on Slumping Sales Source: Shutterstock

The Michigan-based pizza chain reported that for its second quarter of 2019 , it amassed adjusted earnings of $2.19 per share, which were stronger than the $2.02 per share that analysts called for. The company did not impress with its revenue, which tallied up to $811.6 million, missing the $836.59 million that analysts called for.

"As a work-in-progress brand, we are constantly striving to improve in needed areas, execute our long-term strategy and build toward Dominant #1 - a goal I continue to feel we are built to achieve," CEO Ritch Allison said in a statement.

It was also a miss for Domino's from the same-store sales side of things, which is a metric that is indicative of how well a restaurant performs to a certain degree. This figure only managed to grow about 3% in the U.S. when compared to the year-ago quarter.

Analysts were projecting the business' same-store sales were going to surge about 4.6% when compared to the year-ago three-month period. Meanwhile, Domino's posted an international same-store sales gain of 2.4% when compared to the year-ago quarter, also below the projected 2.6% pop.

DPZ stock is down 8.4% on Tuesday following these results.

More From InvestorPlace

Compare Brokers

The post Domino's Pizza Earnings: DPZ Stock Dives on Slumping Sales appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: DPZ


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar