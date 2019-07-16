Dominos Pizza Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DPZ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $266.64, changing hands as low as $248.25 per share. Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DPZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DPZ's low point in its 52 week range is $231.28 per share, with $305.34 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $251.53.
