Dominion's (D) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Dominion Energy Inc. D reported second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 77 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 2.6%. Operating earnings came within the company's guided range of 70-80 cents per share. Strong contribution from Southeast Energy and Power Delivery businesses, coupled with favorable weather positively impacted second-quarter earnings.
GAAP earnings were 5 cents per share compared with 69 cents in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings in the reported quarter was due to charges related to SCANA merger integration and a voluntary retirement program. Total Revenues
Dominion's total revenues came in at $3,970 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,085 million by 2.8% but improving 28.9% from $3,080 million in the year-ago quarter.
Dominion Energy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Dominion Energy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses increased 49% year over year to $3,509 million due to higher electric fuel and purchase gas prices, and an increase in operating and maintenance costs.
Interest and related charges in the reported quarter were $452 million, up 25.2% from the year-ago period.
In the reported quarter, the electric delivery customer base increased by 759,764 from the prior-year level. Electricity delivery volumes also improved 27.03% year over year to 26,409 gigawatt hours in the second quarter.
Segment Details
Power Delivery : Net income from this segment was $156 million, up 7.6% year over year.
Power Generation : The segment's net income was $250 million, decreasing 9.4% year over year.
Gas Infrastructure : Net income from this segment was $247 million, down 0.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Southeast Energy : Net income from this segment was $82 million.
Corporate and Other : The segment's net loss was $116 million compared with a loss of $110 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Update
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2019 were $382 million compared with $268 million on Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2019 was $31.85 billion compared with $26.32 billion at the end of 2018.
Cash from operating activities in the first half of 2019 was $2.31 billion compared with $2.42 billion in the same period last year.
Guidance
For third-quarter 2019, Dominion expects operating earnings within $1.00-$1.20 per share. The company reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the year-ago period. The midpoint of the above guided range is $1.10, below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the period of $1.23. The company expects 2018 asset sales, share dilution and return to normal weather to significantly affec t earnings during the third quarter.
For 2019, Dominion expects earnings per share in the range of $4.05-$4.40. The company recorded earnings of $4.05 per share in 2018. The midpoint of the above guided range is $4.225, higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the period of $4.15.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Dominion has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Other Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 by 3.1%.
FirstEnergy Corporation FE came up with second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 1.7%.
American Electric Power Co., Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.00, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 2%.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research