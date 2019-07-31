Dominion's (D) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Dominion Energy Inc. D reported second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 77 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 2.6%. Operating earnings came within the company's guided range of 70-80 cents per share. Strong contribution from Southeast Energy and Power Delivery businesses, coupled with favorable weather positively impacted second-quarter earnings.





GAAP earnings were 5 cents per share compared with 69 cents in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings in the reported quarter was due to charges related to SCANA merger integration and a voluntary retirement program.Dominion's total revenues came in at $3,970 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,085 million by 2.8% but improving 28.9% from $3,080 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release



Total operating expenses increased 49% year over year to $3,509 million due to higher electric fuel and purchase gas prices, and an increase in operating and maintenance costs.



Interest and related charges in the reported quarter were $452 million, up 25.2% from the year-ago period.



In the reported quarter, the electric delivery customer base increased by 759,764 from the prior-year level. Electricity delivery volumes also improved 27.03% year over year to 26,409 gigawatt hours in the second quarter.



Segment Details



Power Delivery : Net income from this segment was $156 million, up 7.6% year over year.



Power Generation : The segment's net income was $250 million, decreasing 9.4% year over year.



Gas Infrastructure : Net income from this segment was $247 million, down 0.8% on a year-over-year basis.



Southeast Energy : Net income from this segment was $82 million.



Corporate and Other : The segment's net loss was $116 million compared with a loss of $110 million in the year-ago quarter.



Financial Update

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2019 were $382 million compared with $268 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2019 was $31.85 billion compared with $26.32 billion at the end of 2018.



Cash from operating activities in the first half of 2019 was $2.31 billion compared with $2.42 billion in the same period last year.



Guidance



For third-quarter 2019, Dominion expects operating earnings within $1.00-$1.20 per share. The company reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the year-ago period. The midpoint of the above guided range is $1.10, below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the period of $1.23. The company expects 2018 asset sales, share dilution and return to normal weather to significantly affec t earnings during the third quarter.



For 2019, Dominion expects earnings per share in the range of $4.05-$4.40. The company recorded earnings of $4.05 per share in 2018. The midpoint of the above guided range is $4.225, higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the period of $4.15.



Zacks Rank



Currently, Dominion has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 by 3.1%.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE came up with second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 1.7%.



American Electric Power Co., Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.00, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 2%.



