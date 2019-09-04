Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.918 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased D prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that D has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.8, the dividend yield is 4.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of D was $78.8, representing a -0.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.47 and a 16.9% increase over the 52 week low of $67.41.

D is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Southern Company ( SO ). D's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports D's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.93%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the D Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to D through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have D as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF ( NLR )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities ( XLU )

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF ( IDU )

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF ( FUTY )

Vanguard Utilities ETF ( VPU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 10.48% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of D at 8.55%.