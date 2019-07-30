InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Here's a Dominion Energy earnings preview to get ready for the company's second-quarter earnings report for 2019.

Source: Shutterstock

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D ) is planning to hold a conference call to cover its most recent earnings report at 10:00 ET tomorrow. The company will also be hosting a live webcast of the conference call for anyone that wants to follow along that way. If you miss the conference call, it will be available for replay starting at 2:00 P.M ET.

Let's start off this Dominion Energy earnings preview by looking at Wall Street's earnings per share estimate for the quarter. The average estimate is for the company to report earnings per share of 76 cents tomorrow. The low estimate from analysts is sitting at 72 cents per share. At the other end of the spectrum is a high estimate of 79 cents per share.

Moving on with the Dominion Energy earnings preview, we can talk about what to expect from its revenue in the second quarter of the year. Wall Street is expecting this to come in at $4.21 billion. The low end of revenue estimates comes in at $4.04 billion. Then there's the high end of revenue estimates, which is $4.55 billion.

Dominion Energy is an electric and natural gas company that has its headquarters in Richmond, Va. It currently operates across 18 states and has close to 7.5 million customers.

You can follow this link for details about how to listen in on the company's conference call tomorrow.

D stock started off up on Tuesday morning. However, D stock is now down slightly as of the afternoon.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post Dominion Energy Earnings Preview: What D Stock Investors Can Expect appeared first on InvestorPlace .