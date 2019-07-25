Dominion Energy (D) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Dominion Energy Inc. D is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 31, before the opening bell. The company came up with a negative earnings surprise of 1.79% in the las t report ed quarter.





Let's see how things are shaping up before the nex t earnings announcement.Dominion Energy's second-quarter earnings are expected to gain from regulated investment and the addition of Southeast Energy Group. However, higher share count, Millstone refueling outage, sale of assets and farmout timings are likely to offset these positives to some extent.The company is expected to benefit from strong customer growth in its service territories. Secured earnings from more than 95% regulated assets will drive Dominion Energy's bottom-line growth in the second quarter.It expects second-quarter earnings in the range of 70-80 cents per share compared with 86 cents reported in the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 75 cents, down 12.8% from the year-ago reported figure.Our proven model shows that Dominion Energy is unlikely to beat estimates in the to-be-reported quarter. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.: The company's Earnings ESP is 0.00%.You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter

Zacks Rank: Currently, Dominion Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3, which when combined with a 0.00% Earnings ESP, lowers the possibility of an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



We caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell rated) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.



