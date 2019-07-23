Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $75.43, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 3.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 1.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from D as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 31, 2019. On that day, D is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.08 billion, up 32.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $17.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.72% and +31.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for D. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower. D is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that D has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.32 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.92.

Also, we should mention that D has a PEG ratio of 3.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.