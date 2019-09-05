Quantcast

Dominion Energy a Top 25 Dividend Giant With $7.95B Held By ETFs

By BNK Invest,

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel , with a staggering $7.95B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.64% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Dominion Energy Inc , and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The annualized dividend paid by Dominion Energy Inc is $3.67/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/05/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for D, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

