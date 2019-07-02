Quantcast

Dollarama to buy 50.1% stake in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity

By Reuters

Reuters


July 2 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc said on Tuesday it would acquire a 50.1% stake in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity, as the Canadian discount store operator looks to expand in the region.

The deal, valued in the range of $85 million to $95 million, includes an upfront payment of $40 million at closing, which is expected in August.

The deal is expected to add to Dollarama's earnings per share in the range of 2 Canadian cents to 3 Canadian cents for the rest of fiscal year ending Feb. 2, and 5 Canadian cents to 7 Canadian cents in fiscal 2021.

Dollarcity's board will consist of five directors - three from Dollarama and two from Dollarcity's founding group.

As of March 31, Dollarcity had 180 stores, including 44 in El Salvador, 54 in Guatemala and 82 in Colombia.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar