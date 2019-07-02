Dollarama to buy 50.1% stake in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity

Reuters





July 2 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc said on Tuesday it would acquire a 50.1% stake in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity, as the Canadian discount store operator looks to expand in the region.

The deal, valued in the range of $85 million to $95 million, includes an upfront payment of $40 million at closing, which is expected in August.

The deal is expected to add to Dollarama's earnings per share in the range of 2 Canadian cents to 3 Canadian cents for the rest of fiscal year ending Feb. 2, and 5 Canadian cents to 7 Canadian cents in fiscal 2021.

Dollarcity's board will consist of five directors - three from Dollarama and two from Dollarcity's founding group.

As of March 31, Dollarcity had 180 stores, including 44 in El Salvador, 54 in Guatemala and 82 in Colombia.