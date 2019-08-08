Dollar, yuan stronger as risk sentiment improves

Quantcast

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The dollar index inched higher on Thursday and the Chinese currency strengthened after the Chinese central bank fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected, boosting risk appetite.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.0039. The fixing was still the weakest in more than a decade, however.

Data showing a surprise increase in Chinese exports in July from a year earlier added to the improving sentiment.

The dollar fell 0.19% against the offshore yuan to 7.0681. The dollar index against a basket of currencies gained 0.07% to 97.614.

On Monday, China allowed its currency to weaken past 7 per dollar for the first time since 2008, sparking broad risk aversion on concerns that the U.S.-China trade war was escalating.

The move came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement last week that he would impose more tariffs on Chinese goods. Washington labeled Beijing a currency manipulator on Monday.

Trade tensions are likely to continue to weigh on the Chinese currency and risk appetite, with no resolution to the U.S.-China dispute in sight.

Increasingly dovish central bank policies are also adding to nerves that the global economic outlook may be worse than feared - central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all cut rates on Wednesday.

"The risk of these central banks trying to out-dove one another is, the more they do, the more they instill panic into market participants that this is worse than expected," Issa said.

The euro jumped briefly on Thursday after Reuters reported that Germany is considering ditching its long-cherished balanced budget goal by issuing new debt to finance a costly climate protection package.

The single currency has been boosted in recent days by the unwind of emerging market carry trades that were funded in euros.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:40AM (1340 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close

Previous

Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct

Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1202

$1.1197

+0.04%

-2.33%

+1.1228

+1.1182

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.1000

106.2600

-0.15%

-3.77%

+106.2900

+105.9200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

118.87

118.99

-0.10%

-5.82%

+119.1500

+118.5600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9774

0.9752

+0.23%

-0.41%

+0.9776

+0.9738

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2122

1.2140

-0.15%

-4.98%

+1.2182

+1.2097

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3288

1.3300

-0.09%

-2.56%

+1.3314

+1.3272

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6797

0.6755

+0.62%

-3.58%

+0.6798

+0.6747

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0950

1.0924

+0.24%

-2.70%

+1.0955

+1.0917

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9238

0.9222

+0.17%

+2.83%

+0.9265

+0.9208

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6467

0.6444

+0.36%

-3.72%

+0.6469

+0.6435

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.9433

8.9529

-0.11%

+3.53%

+8.9614

+8.9215

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0180

10.0271

-0.09%

+1.13%

+10.0400

+10.0040

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.5956

9.6372

-0.40%

+7.05%

+9.6386

+9.5856

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.7505

10.7934

-0.40%

+4.74%

+10.8011

+10.7459





