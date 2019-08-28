Dollar Tree Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DLTR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.91, changing hands as high as $99.87 per share. Dollar Tree Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DLTR's low point in its 52 week range is $78.78 per share, with $113.375 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $99.60.
