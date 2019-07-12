Quantcast

Dollar slips for 3rd day on U.S. rate cut bets

By Reuters

Reuters


By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar fell for a third straight session on Friday, still pressured by expectations the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates at a monetary policy meeting later this month.

Against a basket of other currencies , the dollar fell 0.1% to 97.004, and also posted losses against the yen and Swiss franc.

"Evidence of higher inflation will be warmly received by the Fed," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in New York.

But until the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, the core personal consumption expenditures price (PCE) index, shows convincing signs of heating up from a low 1.6%, the Fed is unlikely to change its stance on cutting rates as soon as later this month, he added.

The producer prices data followed a report on Thursday showing the core U.S. consumer price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.3% in June, the largest increase since January 2018, data on Thursday showed.

The CPI reading pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher, but money markets still indicated one rate cut at the end of July and a cumulative 64 basis points in cuts by the end of 2019, especially after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell flagged such a move in his two-day testimony before Congress this week.

The dollar's weakness revived carry trades, where investors borrow in low-yielding currencies such as the Swiss franc and the euro to purchase higher-yielding ones such as the Australian or New Zealand dollars.

The euro slipped versus the dollar after European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said the ECB will need to adopt further expansionary measures if the euro zone economy does not pick up and will consider its options "in the coming weeks".

The single currency was last at $1.3051, down 0.1%.

The market has been monitoring Fed speakers. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the U.S. economy still has "very solid fundamentals" with a vibrant labor market. He said he viewed the Fed's monetary policy as neutral, but it could be more accommodative if the goal is to lift inflation.

New York Fed President John Williams will speak on Monday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:29 AM (1429 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close

Previous

Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct

Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1248

$1.1252

-0.04%

-1.93%

+1.1275

+1.1239

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

108.0600

108.4800

-0.39%

-2.00%

+108.6000

+108.0600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

121.57

122.09

-0.43%

-3.68%

+122.2300

+121.5500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9856

0.9900

-0.44%

+0.43%

+0.9908

+0.9845

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2548

1.2519

+0.23%

-1.63%

+1.2554

+1.2519

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3043

1.3072

-0.22%

-4.36%

+1.3078

+1.3018

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6993

0.6973

+0.29%

-0.79%

+0.7009

+0.6971

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1089

1.1141

-0.47%

-1.47%

+1.1154

+1.1073

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8963

0.8988

-0.28%

-0.23%

+0.8991

+0.8961

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6671

0.6659

+0.18%

-0.68%

+0.6691

+0.6659

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.5541

8.5386

+0.18%

-0.98%

+8.5568

+8.5199

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.6217

9.6115

+0.11%

-2.85%

+9.6239

+9.6054

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.3803

9.3805

-0.04%

+4.65%

+9.3910

+9.3603

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5517

10.5562

-0.04%

+2.82%

+10.5619

+10.5399





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar