Dollar slides after cautious Powell comments on U.S. economy

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a downbeat tone in his testimony, saying trade uncertainties and concerns about the global outlook continued to exert pressure on the U.S. economy.

The greenback hit session lows versus the euro and yen after Powell's comments, which reinforced expectations the Fed will cut interest rates for the first time in a decade at its next monetary policy meeting later this month.

He also contrasted the Fed's "baseline outlook" of continued U.S. growth against a considerable set of risks - including persistently weak inflation, slower growth in other major economies, and a downturn in business investment driven by uncertainty over just how long the Trump administration's trade war with China and other countries will last and how intense it will become.

In early morning trading, the dollar fell 0.2% versus the yen to 108.66, while the euro rose 0.3% against the dollar to $1.1244 .

