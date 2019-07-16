Dollar rises on upbeat retail sales data, euro falls

Reuters





By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as surprisingly strong growth in U.S. retail sales in June soothed jitters about the American economy and trimmed expectations the Federal Reserve may embark on a deep interest rate cut later this month.

The greenback strengthened versus the euro due to data that pointed to a deterioration in confidence among German investors prompted by the trade conflict between China and the United States and political tensions with Iran.

"An improved U.S. economic outlook should provide some fuel for further dollar gains," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

At 10:44 a.m. (1444 GMT), an index that tracks the dollar against a group of six currencies was up 0.39% at 97.312 after touching 97.361, the highest in four sessions.

Recent U.S. economic data have on balance beat expectations. Concerns about the drag from global trade disputes and sluggish inflation among developed economies, however, have led policymakers to consider cutting interest rates and/or embarking on bond purchases to boost investor confidence and business activities.

The U.S. Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.4% in June, exceeding the 0.1% increase forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hinted in testimonies before Congress that the central bank was ready to "act as appropriate" to support the current U.S. expansion, which is the longest on record.

U.S. interest rate futures , implied traders fully expect the Fed to lower key lending rates by at least a quarter point at its July 30-31 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Traders also expect the European Central Bank to move policy rates deeper into negative later this year as the euro zone economy has been struggling.

Earlier Tuesday, the ZEW Institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among German investors fell to -24.5 in July from -21.1 the month before.

The euro was down 0.38% at $1.1215 and 0.09% lower at 121.35 yen.

The single currency, however, was up 0.54% at 90.43 pence after touching a six-month peak at 90.43 earlier Tuesday.

Sterling fell below $1.24 for the first time since April 2017. It was 0.91% lower at $1.2403.

Currency bid prices at 10:46AM (1446 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close

Previous

Session Pct Change YTD Pct

Change High Bid Low Bid Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1216 $1.1257 -0.36% -2.21% +1.1263 +1.1208 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.1700 107.9000 +0.25% -1.90% +108.2600 +107.8300 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.34 121.47 -0.11% -3.87% +121.6800 +121.1000 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9873 0.9845 +0.28% +0.60% +0.9886 +0.9837 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2405 1.2514 -0.89% -2.76% +1.2520 +1.2399 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3028 1.3047 -0.15% -4.47% +1.3064 +1.3028 Australian/Dollar AUD= 0.7028 0.7039 -0.16% -0.30% +0.7044 +0.7024 Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1073 1.1082 -0.08% -1.61% +1.1094 +1.1058 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9039 0.8993 +0.51% +0.61% +0.9042 +0.8994 NZ Dollar/Dollar NZD= 0.6706 0.6716 -0.15% -0.16% +0.6737 +0.6708 Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5457 8.5407 +0.06% -1.08% +8.5684 +8.5367 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.5859 9.6150 -0.30% -3.23% +9.6310 +9.5886 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3758 9.3533 -0.16% +4.60% +9.4026 +9.3481 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5175 10.5340 -0.16% +2.47% +10.5464 +10.5198

