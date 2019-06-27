Dollar on hold as market awaits news from G20 summit

Reuters





By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar held steady against most major currencies on Thursday as traders moved to the sidelines in advance of this weekend's G20 summit where China and the United States may reach a truce on their trade conflict.

The world's two largest economies have agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute, Hong Kong'sSouth China Morning Post cited sources as saying. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet on Saturday.

"It's just a lot of noise until there is a deal," said Minh Trang, senior foreign exchange trader at Silicon Valley Bank at Santa Clara, California. "We are in a holding pattern."

Traders shrugged off a U.S. government report that showed the economy expanded at 3.1% in the first quarter, unchanged from its reading last month.

At 10:24 a.m. (1424 GMT), an index that tracks the dollar against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.01% at 96.219, holding above a three-month low of 95.843 reached on Tuesday.

The index broke below its 200-day moving average last week, which analysts cite as bearish for the dollar, after the Federal Reserve signaled it was prepared to lower interest rates to combat the risk from global trade tensions and sluggish domestic inflation.

The dollar index was on track for it first quarterly loss since the first quarter of 2018.

China's offshore yuan rose 0.16% to 6.8771 per dollar , helping the renminbi back towards a six-week high of 6.8370 yuan per dollar touched last week.

The offshore yuan, however, has weakened 2.26% in the second quarter.

Whether Trump and Xi strike a trade truce this weekend could shape expectations on Fed policy in the coming months, analysts said.

Traders have priced in the probability the Fed would lower rates in July and might cut rates at least three times by year-end, according to interest rates futures calculated by CME Group's FedWatch program.

The yen edged down 0.04% to 107.825 yen per dollar. The Japanese currency has risen a solid 2.7% against the greenback in the second quarter, boosted by expectations of Fed rate cuts and the trade war. Rising tensions between Iran and the United States has also stoked safe-haven demand for the Japanese currency.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:24AM (1424 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close

Previous

Session Pct Change YTD Pct

Change High Bid Low Bid Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1365 $1.1368 -0.03% -0.91% +1.1381 +1.1349 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.8000 107.7700 +0.03% -2.23% +108.1500 +107.6600 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 122.52 122.52 +0.00% -2.93% +122.8800 +122.4300 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9771 0.9780 -0.09% -0.44% +0.9814 +0.9768 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2687 1.2688 -0.01% -0.54% +1.2724 +1.2670 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3121 1.3125 -0.03% -3.78% +1.3138 +1.3110 Australian/Dollar AUD= 0.6999 0.6983 +0.23% -0.71% +0.7001 +0.6984 Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1107 1.1116 -0.08% -1.31% +1.1144 +1.1105 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8957 0.8958 -0.01% -0.30% +0.8965 +0.8938 NZ Dollar/Dollar NZD= 0.6693 0.6678 +0.22% -0.36% +0.6696 +0.6672 Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5200 8.4939 +0.31% -1.37% +8.5247 +8.4902 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6848 9.6559 +0.30% -2.23% +9.6933 +9.6545 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.2777 9.2607 +0.16% +3.50% +9.2911 +9.2529 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5450 10.5280 +0.16% +2.74% +10.5555 +10.5212

GRAPHIC-Trade tensions boost U.S. rate-cut expectations interactive