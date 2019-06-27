Quantcast

Dollar on hold as market awaits news from G20 summit

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar held steady against most major currencies on Thursday as traders moved to the sidelines in advance of this weekend's G20 summit where China and the United States may reach a truce on their trade conflict.

The world's two largest economies have agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute, Hong Kong'sSouth China Morning Post cited sources as saying. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet on Saturday.

"It's just a lot of noise until there is a deal," said Minh Trang, senior foreign exchange trader at Silicon Valley Bank at Santa Clara, California. "We are in a holding pattern."

Traders shrugged off a U.S. government report that showed the economy expanded at 3.1% in the first quarter, unchanged from its reading last month.

At 10:24 a.m. (1424 GMT), an index that tracks the dollar against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.01% at 96.219, holding above a three-month low of 95.843 reached on Tuesday.

The index broke below its 200-day moving average last week, which analysts cite as bearish for the dollar, after the Federal Reserve signaled it was prepared to lower interest rates to combat the risk from global trade tensions and sluggish domestic inflation.

The dollar index was on track for it first quarterly loss since the first quarter of 2018.

China's offshore yuan rose 0.16% to 6.8771 per dollar , helping the renminbi back towards a six-week high of 6.8370 yuan per dollar touched last week.

The offshore yuan, however, has weakened 2.26% in the second quarter.

Whether Trump and Xi strike a trade truce this weekend could shape expectations on Fed policy in the coming months, analysts said.

Traders have priced in the probability the Fed would lower rates in July and might cut rates at least three times by year-end, according to interest rates futures calculated by CME Group's FedWatch program.

The yen edged down 0.04% to 107.825 yen per dollar. The Japanese currency has risen a solid 2.7% against the greenback in the second quarter, boosted by expectations of Fed rate cuts and the trade war. Rising tensions between Iran and the United States has also stoked safe-haven demand for the Japanese currency.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:24AM (1424 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close

Previous

Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct

Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1365

$1.1368

-0.03%

-0.91%

+1.1381

+1.1349

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.8000

107.7700

+0.03%

-2.23%

+108.1500

+107.6600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.52

122.52

+0.00%

-2.93%

+122.8800

+122.4300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9771

0.9780

-0.09%

-0.44%

+0.9814

+0.9768

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2687

1.2688

-0.01%

-0.54%

+1.2724

+1.2670

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3121

1.3125

-0.03%

-3.78%

+1.3138

+1.3110

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6999

0.6983

+0.23%

-0.71%

+0.7001

+0.6984

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1107

1.1116

-0.08%

-1.31%

+1.1144

+1.1105

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8957

0.8958

-0.01%

-0.30%

+0.8965

+0.8938

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6693

0.6678

+0.22%

-0.36%

+0.6696

+0.6672

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.5200

8.4939

+0.31%

-1.37%

+8.5247

+8.4902

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.6848

9.6559

+0.30%

-2.23%

+9.6933

+9.6545

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.2777

9.2607

+0.16%

+3.50%

+9.2911

+9.2529

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5450

10.5280

+0.16%

+2.74%

+10.5555

+10.5212

GRAPHIC-Trade tensions boost U.S. rate-cut expectations interactive





