Dollar index slips on mixed U.S. August payrolls data

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar turned slightly lower against a basket of currencies on Friday as the government said U.S. employers added fewer workers than expected in August while average hourly wages grew a bit more strongly than forecast.

At 8:55 a.m. (1255 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against six major currencies was 0.12% lower at 98.298, holding above a one-week low of 98.085 reached on Thursday.

