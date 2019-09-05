Quantcast

Dollar index holds losses after ADP U.S. August jobs data

Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier losses versus a basket of currencies on Thursday as payroll processor ADP said U.S. private hiring came in stronger than expected in August, while it revised lower its job reading for July.

At 8:23 a.m. (1223 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was down 0.27% at 98.185. It touched a one-week low of 98.14 earlier Thursday.

