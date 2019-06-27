Dollar index flat after final U.S. Q1 GDP data

Reuters





NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Thursday as the government's final reading of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter came within analyst expectations amid worries about a slowdown due to trade tensions.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six currencies was 0.01% lower at 96.202, holding above a three-month low of 95.843 reached on Tuesday.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Thursday as the government's final reading of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter came within analyst expectations amid worries about a slowdown due to trade tensions.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six currencies was 0.01% lower at 96.202, holding above a three-month low of 95.843 reached on Tuesday.