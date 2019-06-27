Quantcast

Dollar index flat after final U.S. Q1 GDP data

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Thursday as the government's final reading of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter came within analyst expectations amid worries about a slowdown due to trade tensions.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six currencies was 0.01% lower at 96.202, holding above a three-month low of 95.843 reached on Tuesday.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Thursday as the government's final reading of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter came within analyst expectations amid worries about a slowdown due to trade tensions.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six currencies was 0.01% lower at 96.202, holding above a three-month low of 95.843 reached on Tuesday.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar