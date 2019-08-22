Dollar in holding pattern ahead of Fed speech, kiwi jumps on RBNZ comments

Reuters





By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar held steady in Asia on Friday on expectations U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would stick with his message that the central bank has not entered a prolonged monetary easing cycle.

Powell gives a highly-awaited speech later Friday at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, but doubts have emerged after two Fed officials said they saw no reason to cut interest rates again without new signs of economic weakness.

Currency markets have in recent months been driven by global central banks' shift to much more accommodative policy settings as economic demand slows and trade disputes intensify.

Expectations that the Fed will cut rates at its next meeting in September are still very high, according to interest rate futures, but the currency market is likely to react if the tone of Powell's comments do not match these dovish expectations.

"The rates market is well ahead of the Fed in pricing in aggressive rate cuts, but Powell may not be as dovish as the market is pricing in," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"Powell will keep the option of rate cuts on the table, but won't lean too strongly in that direction. This would be supportive for the dollar."

The dollar was little changed at 106.48 yen on Friday. The dollar fell 0.2% versus the yen on Thursday following slightly weak data on the U.S. manufacturing sector.

But he is expected also to try to ensure he is not seen as bowing before repeated attacks from President Donald Trump for not easing policy further.

Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 91% probability of a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. In July the Fed cut rates for the first time in a decade to 2.00%-2.25%.

The greenback was on course for a 0.7% gain against the safe-haven Swiss franc this week in a tentative sign of an improvement in risk sentiment.