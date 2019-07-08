Dollar hovers at three-week high as bets for deep U.S. rate cut fade

Reuters





By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar edged up on Monday, hovering at a three-week high, as it held onto gains after news of a stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. jobs in June scaled back traders' expectations of a sharp Federal Reserve rate cut at the end of July.

Traders await Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's two-day testimony before Congress, which starts on Tuesday for clues about a rate decrease.

Among emerging market currencies, the Turkish lira fell steeply after President Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the central bank governor, sparking worries about the bank's independence.

U.S. non-farm payrolls rebounded in June, rising the most in five months, the Labor Department said on Friday.

The solid job gain slashed expectations of a 50 basis-point rate cut at the Fed's July 30-31 policy meeting, although modest wage gains and other data showing the U.S. economy was losing steam point to a quarter-point rate cut.

"We do expect a July rate cut," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at Oanda in Toronto. "The data have been mixed. They're not terrible. They're not great."

In late U.S. trading, the dollar index <.DXY> was up 0.07% at 97.357, which was close to a three-week high of 97.443 hit on Friday.

The greenback's rebound follows a period of weakness as mounting expectations for Fed rate cuts weighed.

The dollar strengthened 0.18% to 108.675 yen after hitting 108.73, which was the highest since June 11.

The euro was marginally lower at $1.1215 after hitting $1.1208 on Friday, which was the lowest since Jan. 3.

The common currency has been under pressure from dollar strength and weakness in the German industrial sector.

The British pound, which hit a six-month low below $1.25 on Friday after poor economic data and on heightened expectations that the Bank of England will cut interest rates in 2020, fell 0.15% to $1.2516 .

Turkey's lira at one point slid to a two-week low of 5.8245 to the dollar and was last down 1.91% at 5.742 after Erdogan dismissed the central bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya.

In a written statement on Saturday, new governor Murat Uysal, Cetinkaya's deputy, said he would implement monetary policy instruments independently with a focus on achieving and maintaining the primary objective of price stability.

Currency bid prices at 1440 EDT (1840 GMT):

Description RIC Last U.S. Close

Previous

Session Pct Change YTD Pct

Change High Bid Low Bid Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1214 $1.1224 -0.09% -2.22% +1.1234 +1.1208 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.6700 108.4500 +0.20% -1.44% +108.7200 +108.2900 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.86 121.75 +0.09% -3.45% +121.9300 +121.5200 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9935 0.9915 +0.20% +1.23% +0.9946 +0.9900 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2516 1.2523 -0.06% -1.89% +1.2539 +1.2501 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3086 1.3075 +0.08% -4.04% +1.3099 +1.3049 Australian/Dollar AUD= 0.6972 0.6979 -0.10% -1.09% +0.6994 +0.6968 Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1144 1.1134 +0.09% -0.98% +1.1152 +1.1114 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8959 0.8958 +0.01% -0.28% +0.8973 +0.8955 NZ Dollar/Dollar NZD= 0.6628 0.6627 +0.02% -1.33% +0.6652 +0.6623 Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.6410 8.6177 +0.27% +0.03% +8.6457 +8.6007 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6909 9.6732 +0.18% -2.17% +9.6930 +9.6603 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.4584 9.4412 -0.01% +5.52% +9.4654 +9.4222 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.6068 10.6077 -0.01% +3.34% +10.6150 +10.5830

GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed interactive