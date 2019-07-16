Dollar holds gains as U.S. retail sales beat forecast in June

Reuters





NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier gains versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as data showed U.S. retail sales grew more than expected in June, soothing concerns about consumer spending slowing in the third quarter.

At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus six other currencies was up 0.37% at 97.291 after touching 97.332 earlier, which was its highest in four sessions.

