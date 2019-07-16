Quantcast

Dollar holds gains as U.S. retail sales beat forecast in June

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier gains versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as data showed U.S. retail sales grew more than expected in June, soothing concerns about consumer spending slowing in the third quarter.

At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus six other currencies was up 0.37% at 97.291 after touching 97.332 earlier, which was its highest in four sessions.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier gains versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as data showed U.S. retail sales grew more than expected in June, soothing concerns about consumer spending slowing in the third quarter.

At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus six other currencies was up 0.37% at 97.291 after touching 97.332 earlier, which was its highest in four sessions.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar