Dollar hits 2-month high after U.S. growth data

By Reuters

Reuters


By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to two-month peaks on Friday and was on pace for a second straight weekly gain after data showed the world's largest economy slowed at a less-than-expected pace in the second quarter.

The dollar's rise was also helped by widening yield differentials between U.S. and German debt. Spreads were holding at two-month highs at 249 basis points.

A better-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product report for the second quarter is not likely to change the Fed's mindset, analysts said.

Data showed U.S. GDP grew at a 2.1% annualized rate in the second quarter. The economy advanced at an unrevised 3.1% pace in the first quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at just a 1.8% rate in the second quarter.

"You continue to see this theme that the U.S. is growing well, better than most G7 economies, consistent with dollar strength that we're seeing on the back of this," said Erik Nelson, currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

"I don't think it changes all that much for the Fed next week. We still expect a 25 basis-point cut at the meeting," he added.

In midmorning trading, the dollar index was up 0.1% at 97.927, after earlier hitting its highest level since late May.

The greenback was little changed against the yen at 108.66 yen .

Steve Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard, believes that with the GDP data, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell would have a hard time convincing the hawks on the Federal Open Market Committee of the need for a quick 50 basis-point cut.

"So here is the Fed, faced with overall growth at trend created by the combination of a slowing business sector yet still strong consumption — a function of stable if slower employment growth and a strong stock market," Blitz said.

In other currencies, the euro was down 0.2% at $1.1127, recovering from a two-month low of $1.1102 after the ECB decision on Thursday. For the week, the single currency is down 0.8%.

After the ECB session, President Mario Draghi indicated the bank was prepared to cut rates at its next meeting, in September, and consider other options for easing.

Sterling, meanwhile, slipped 0.2% to $1.2425 and was on course for a 0.6% weekly loss. Cable has stabilized since Boris Johnson became Britain's new prime minister, but uncertainty remains about the country's negotiations to leave the European Union.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:56AM (1356 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close

Previous

Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct

Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1128

$1.1145

-0.15%

-2.97%

+1.1150

+1.1126

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

108.6600

108.6200

+0.04%

-1.45%

+108.8200

+108.5700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.93

121.09

-0.13%

-4.19%

+121.1900

+120.9200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9935

0.9906

+0.29%

+1.23%

+0.9937

+0.9901

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2406

1.2454

-0.39%

-2.75%

+1.2462

+1.2408

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3186

1.3161

+0.19%

-3.31%

+1.3193

+1.3157

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6915

0.6950

-0.50%

-1.90%

+0.6955

+0.6917

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1059

1.1042

+0.15%

-1.73%

+1.1061

+1.1038

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8970

0.8950

+0.22%

-0.16%

+0.8970

+0.8948

NZ Dollar/Dolar

NZD=

0.6633

0.6662

-0.44%

-1.25%

+0.6669

+0.6635

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.7086

8.6725

+0.42%

+0.81%

+8.7162

+8.6742

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.6919

9.6707

+0.22%

-2.16%

+9.7101

+9.6683

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.4732

9.4475

+0.09%

+5.68%

+9.4863

+9.4453

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5443

10.5343

+0.09%

+2.73%

+10.5637

+10.5277





