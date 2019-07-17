Dollar held back by lower U.S. yields, rebound in pound

Reuters





By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - The dollar nursed light losses on Thursday, weighed down by lower U.S. yields and a rebound in the pound from 27-month lows.

The dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies was flat at 97.200 after shedding 0.2% the previous day.

"The dollar basically handed back earlier gains as Treasury yields pulled back and on IMF comments, and came back to where it was a few days ago," said Takuya Kanda, general manager at Gaitame.Com Research Institute.

Various economic data have given conflicting signs regarding the state of the U.S. economy, but that does not change the bigger picture of the dollar facing downward pressure due to an impending rate cut by the Federal Reserve, Kanda said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said the greenback was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals.

The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its July 30-31 policy meeting, with some in the market wagering on a larger 50 bp cut.

Sterling was steady at $1.2434. It had stumbled to $1.2382, its lowest since April 2017 on Wednesday amid growing risks of Britain leaving the European Union in a no-deal Brexit, before selling abated.

The euro was flat at $1.1228 after crawling up 0.1% on Wednesday. The single currency's gains were modest as it was restrained by expectations of easing from the European Central Bank as early as next week.

The dollar was unchanged at 107.945 yen following an overnight loss of 0.3%.

The New Zealand dollar hovered near a three-month peak of $0.6745 scaled overnight. The kiwi has gained more than 0.5% this week, supported by positive domestic factors such as strong inflation.

The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7008 after ending the previous day little changed. The market's immediate focus for the Aussie was upcoming Australian employment data at 0130 GMT and the potential impact on central bank monetary policy.