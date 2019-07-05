Dollar General Corporation (DG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 08, 2019

Dollar General Corporation ( DG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.34% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $139.09, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DG was $139.09, representing a -0.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.78 and a 44.33% increase over the 52 week low of $96.37.

DG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) and Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ). DG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.1. Zacks Investment Research reports DG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.28%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF ( FTXD )

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF ( QVM )

Cambria Core Equity ETF ( CCOR )

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust ( FLQM )

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF ( TOLZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TOLZ with an increase of 10.09% over the last 100 days. FTXD has the highest percent weighting of DG at 4.03%.