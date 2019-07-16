Dollar gains on upbeat retail sales data, euro slips

Reuters





By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as surprisingly strong growth in U.S. retail sales in June soothed worries about the American economy and trimmed expectations the Federal Reserve may embark on a deep interest rate cut later this month.

The greenback strengthened versus the euro due to data that pointed to a deterioration in confidence among German investors prompted by the trade conflict between China and the United States and political tensions with Iran.

"U.S. data have been better than expected of late. That's shaking out some dollar negativity," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities.

In late U.S. trading, an index that tracks the dollar against a group of six currencies was up 0.48% at 97.395 after touching 97.438, the highest in four sessions.

Recent U.S. economic data have on balance beat expectations. Concerns about the drag from global trade disputes and sluggish inflation among developed economies, however, have led policymakers to consider cutting interest rates and/or embarking on bond purchases to boost investor confidence and business activities.

The U.S. Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.4% in June, exceeding the 0.1% increase forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated a pledge to act to support the current U.S. expansion, which is the longest on record.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he sees a case for a tactical rate cut, while Chicago Fed chief Charles Evans said he feels a 50 basis-point rate cut is needed to boost inflation.

U.S. interest rate futures , implied traders fully expect the Fed to lower key lending rates by at least a quarter point at its July 30-31 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Traders also expect the European Central Bank to move policy rates deeper into negative territory later this year as the euro zone economy has been struggling.

Earlier Tuesday, the ZEW Institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among German investors fell to -24.5 in July from -21.1 the month before.

The euro was down 0.47% at $1.12055 and 0.04% lower at 121.42 yen.

The single currency, however, was up 0.44% at 90.345 pence after touching a six-month peak at 90.47 earlier Tuesday.

Sterling fell below $1.24 for the first time since April 2017. It was 0.91% lower at $1.2403. ========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:09PM (1909 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close

Previous

Session Pct Change YTD Pct

Change High Bid Low Bid Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1204 $1.1257 -0.47% -2.31% +1.1263 +1.1202 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.3600 107.9000 +0.43% -1.72% +108.3700 +107.8300 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.41 121.47 -0.05% -3.81% +121.6800 +121.1000 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9883 0.9845 +0.39% +0.70% +0.9893 +0.9837 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2403 1.2514 -0.90% -2.77% +1.2520 +1.2397 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3071 1.3047 +0.18% -4.15% +1.3080 +1.3023 Australian/Dollar AUD= 0.7012 0.7039 -0.38% -0.52% +0.7044 +0.7012 Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1076 1.1082 -0.05% -1.58% +1.1094 +1.1058 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9032 0.8993 +0.43% +0.53% +0.9047 +0.8994 NZ Dollar/Dollar NZD= 0.6701 0.6716 -0.22% -0.24% +0.6737 +0.6697 Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5721 8.5407 +0.37% -0.77% +8.5806 +8.5367 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6066 9.6150 -0.09% -3.02% +9.6310 +9.5852 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3909 9.3533 -0.09% +4.76% +9.4026 +9.3481 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5244 10.5340 -0.09% +2.54% +10.5464 +10.5114

GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed interactive