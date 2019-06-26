Quantcast

Dollar gains as traders pare bets on a bold U.S. rate cut

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Wednesday as traders scaled back expectations of an aggressive interest rate decrease next month after comments from Federal Reserve officials that such a move may not be warranted at this time.

The greenback and the euro strengthened against the yen after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was quoted by CNBC as saying the trade deal between the United States and China is "about 90%" complete. Mnuchin's comments were later restated to show he was using the past tense to describe progress in the U.S.-China talks.

Traders have been speculating whether Trump and Xi could at least reach an agreement to restart talks at the summit in a bid to avert more tariffs between the two nations.

"The base-case is that the tariffs could be delayed," said Ilya Gofshteyn, senior EM macro strategist at Standard Chartered in New York. "Everything before the summit is just noise."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump told Fox Business Network he would impose additional duties on Chinese imports if he does not clinch a deal with Xi.

At 10:41 a.m. (1441 GMT), the dollar was up 0.45% at 107.660 yen, while the euro was 0.38% higher at 122.34 yen.

The greenback was little changed against the euro at $1.1364.

The dollar index edged up 0.06%, pulling further away from a three-month low in the wake of comments from two Federal Reserve officials, which cooled expectations the central bank would lower key lending rates by an aggressive half a percentage point at its next policy meeting on July 30-31.

On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stressed the central bank's independence from Trump, who is pushing for rate cuts. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, considered one of the most dovish U.S. central bankers, surprised some investors by saying a 50 basis point cut in rates "would be overdone".

The dollar fell last week after policy-makers opened the door to rate cuts in coming months.

Interest rates futures implied traders fully expect a rate cut from the Fed next month, but they now see a 26% chance of a 50 basis-point decrease, down from 30% late on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar was a big gainer against the greenback. The kiwi rose 0.66% to $0.6683 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand left rates unchanged at 1.5% at its policy meeting, though it signalled another cut was likely.

Currency bid prices at 10:41AM (1441 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close

Previous

Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct

Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1366

$1.1365

+0.01%

-0.90%

+1.1374

+1.1349

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.6100

107.1700

+0.41%

-2.40%

+107.7500

+107.1100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.32

121.82

+0.41%

-3.09%

+122.4600

+121.7800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9765

0.9752

+0.13%

-0.50%

+0.9784

+0.9744

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2685

1.2697

-0.09%

-0.56%

+1.2707

+1.2664

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3132

1.3167

-0.27%

-3.70%

+1.3193

+1.3130

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6983

0.6957

+0.37%

-0.94%

+0.6994

+0.6952

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1101

1.1085

+0.14%

-1.36%

+1.1114

+1.1077

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8958

0.8954

+0.04%

-0.29%

+0.8974

+0.8942

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6683

0.6638

+0.68%

-0.51%

+0.6686

+0.6610

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.4921

8.5320

-0.47%

-1.70%

+8.5513

+8.4913

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.6527

9.6994

-0.48%

-2.56%

+9.7124

+9.6530

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.2676

9.2768

-0.13%

+3.39%

+9.2987

+9.2598

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5330

10.5470

-0.13%

+2.62%

+10.5626

+10.5220

GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed interactive





