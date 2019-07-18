Dollar falls as Fed's Williams' remarks stoke rate-cut bets

Reuters





NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its losses against the euro, yen and other major currencies on Thursday as remarks from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams increased bets the central bank would lower interest rates at month-end.

At 2:52 p.m. EDT (1852 GMT), the euro was up 0.32% at $1.1262, while the greenback was down 0.37% at 107.545 yen.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its losses against the euro, yen and other major currencies on Thursday as remarks from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams increased bets the central bank would lower interest rates at month-end.

At 2:52 p.m. EDT (1852 GMT), the euro was up 0.32% at $1.1262, while the greenback was down 0.37% at 107.545 yen.