Dollar, euro hold steady ahead of ECB meeting

By Reuters

Reuters


By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The dollar and euro were little changed on Monday as traders wait for decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank on how much and how fast they may reduce interest rates, beginning with the ECB on Thursday.

Traders see about a 46% probability European policy-makers will lower a key deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.50 basis points to combat risk from global trade tensions and anemic regional inflation, based on local interest rates market.

Rising chances of European interest rates sliding deeper into negative territory had pressured the euro lower against the dollar, and propelled the Swiss franc to a two-year peak against the single currency.

Meanwhile, the greenback has been bogged down by bets the Federal Reserve will likely cut U.S. interest rates for the first time in a decade to deal with the same issues as the ECB.

Data published late on Friday showed speculators dialed back their net bullish positions in the dollar against other G10 currencies to their lowest level in a year.

At 10:10 a.m. (1410 GMT), the euro was marginally lower at $1.1215, rebounding from a session low of $1.1207.

The dollar moved lower in step with U.S. yields. The two-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.801% early on Monday, which was below the Fed's current target range of 2.25%-2.50% on short-term rates.

An index that tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies was fractionally higher at 97.201.

U.S. rates futures implied traders positioned for a 72% chance the U.S. central bank may lower its rate range by a quarter point at its July 30-31 policy meeting, down from 76% late on Friday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Rates futures signaled traders priced in nearly a 28% chance for a 50 basis-point cut next week, up from 24% on Friday.

Rates futures rallied last Thursday with perceived chances for a half-point rate cut soaring to 71% after a dovish speech by New York Fed President John Williams. Those bets abated after a Fed spokesman clarified that the remarks did not refer to "potential policy actions."

The Swiss franc fell to 1.0999 franc per euro earlier on Monday, which was its strongest level against the common currency since July 2017.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:14AM (1414 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close

Previous

Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct

Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1213

$1.1220

-0.06%

-2.23%

+1.1225

+1.1207

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.9400

107.7000

+0.22%

-2.10%

+108.0600

+107.7100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

121.08

120.86

+0.18%

-4.07%

+121.1600

+120.8100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9814

0.9816

-0.02%

+0.00%

+0.9840

+0.9804

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2471

1.2500

-0.23%

-2.24%

+1.2520

+1.2456

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3104

1.3060

+0.34%

-3.91%

+1.3105

+1.3041

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7038

0.7042

-0.06%

-0.16%

+0.7057

+0.7032

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1007

1.1014

-0.06%

-2.19%

+1.1035

+1.1000

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8991

0.8971

+0.22%

+0.08%

+0.9000

+0.8963

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6769

0.6761

+0.12%

+0.77%

+0.6786

+0.6758

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.6039

8.5717

+0.38%

-0.40%

+8.6073

+8.5686

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.6488

9.6180

+0.32%

-2.60%

+9.6527

+9.6129

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.4119

9.3774

+0.25%

+5.00%

+9.4141

+9.3825

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5545

10.5279

+0.25%

+2.83%

+10.5579

+10.5206

