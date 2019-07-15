Quantcast

Dollar drifts higher in thin summer trading; upside capped

By Reuters

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Monday in thin summer trading, with its potential upside limited by expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at next week's policy meeting.

Investors expect the Fed to reduce its key rate by 25 basis points and make another cut in September.

"The data this week could be key in tilting the probabilities of future rate cuts or a 50-basis-point cut this July," he added.

U.S. retail sales and industrial production data are due on Tuesday, while the Fed will release its key Beige Book on U.S. economic conditions on Wednesday.

Foreign exchange markets were quiet overall on Monday and volatility low ahead of major central bank policy decisions next week. The European Central Bank also holds a meeting next week, with investors expecting a dovish statement.

Money markets have priced in an ECB rate cut of 10 basis points in September and another one in March. The ECB's meeting on July 25 may reinforce those expectations.

Forecasts for dovish moves by both the Fed and ECB have kept euro/dollar stuck in a narrow range for weeks.

In afternoon trading, an index that tracks the dollar against a basket of six other major currencies was up 0.2% at 96.956.

The dollar was flat versus the yen at 107.91 .

The euro was slightly down at $1.1255, trading within the recent range of $1.14 to $1.11.

Investors are more bearish on the euro, since U.S. Treasury yields look set to remain among the highest in developed markets despite future Fed rate cuts, analysts say.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin rallied from two-week lows to $10,941 , up more than 7% on the day.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Monday voiced serious concern that Facebook Inc's proposed Libra cryptocurrency could be misused for money laundering, adding to the growing regulatory skepticism of the social media company's digital asset plans.

He added that cryptocurrencies will be discussed at the upcoming Group of Seven meeting.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, said despite Mnuchin's concerns, bitcoin held its gains because the U.S. Treasury's top official did not unveil new regulatory action that could severely hinder the development of cryptocurrencies.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar, the currency most sensitive to Chinese news, rose to a more than one-week high on stronger-than-expected economic data from China.

China's industrial output rebounded in June from a 17-year low in May, while June retail sales surged 9.8% from a year earlier.

The Aussie was last up 0.2% at US$0.7036 against the U.S. dollar, while China's offshore yuan was up 0.1% at 6.8742 yuan per dollar .

Currency bid prices at 3:18PM (1918 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close

Previous

Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct

Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1255

$1.1269

-0.12%

-1.86%

+1.1284

+1.1254

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.9200

107.8900

+0.03%

-2.12%

+108.1000

+107.8100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

121.47

121.60

-0.11%

-3.76%

+121.8400

+121.4300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9845

0.9840

+0.05%

+0.32%

+0.9854

+0.9818

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2517

1.2573

-0.45%

-1.88%

+1.2579

+1.2511

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3049

1.3029

+0.15%

-4.31%

+1.3051

+1.3021

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7036

0.7017

+0.27%

-0.18%

+0.7038

+0.7009

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1084

1.1092

-0.07%

-1.51%

+1.1102

+1.1067

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8990

0.8960

+0.33%

+0.07%

+0.9003

+0.8961

NZ Dollar/DolLar

NZD=

0.6717

0.6690

+0.40%

+0.00%

+0.6734

+0.6679

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.5383

8.5309

+0.09%

-1.16%

+8.5497

+8.5236

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.6136

9.6137

+0.00%

-2.95%

+9.6292

+9.6129

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.3526

9.3769

-0.40%

+4.34%

+9.3772

+9.3518

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5292

10.5710

-0.40%

+2.58%

+10.5690

+10.5275





