Reuters

Dolce & Gabbana sees slowdown in China after ad backlash



MILAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana expects sales in China to fall in the current fiscal year after a slowdown in 2018-19, in a sign the brand is still struggling to shake off the fallout from a controversial advertising campaign in the country.

Overall revenues in the year ended March 2019 grew 4.9% to 1.38 billion euros ($1.54 billion), more than half of which came from the retail channel, the group said in a filing to Italy'sChamber of Commerce seen by Reuters.

But the Asia-Pacific market shrank to 22% from 25% of total turnover and the group expects sales in Greater China to decline in the current fiscal year, ending in March 2020, the filing said.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)