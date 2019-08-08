Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Dolby Laboratories ( DLB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.44, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLB was $58.44, representing a -18.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.05 and a 4.19% increase over the 52 week low of $56.09.

DLB is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC ) and TiVo Corporation ( TIVO ). DLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.48. Zacks Investment Research reports DLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.58%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.