DOL Racing to Issue New Fiduciary Rule in October

(Washington)

In may seem like an eternity in market terms, but 2021 is right around the corner if you are a regulator. The DOL is reportedly racing to get a new DOL rule finalized and implemented before a new administration may takeover in January 2021. The DOL is reportedly set to release a new version of its signature rule this December. But even if it does so, experts say it will a tight push to get a rule implemented before a new administration might take over. In fact, many say the DOL will need to debut its proposal for the new rule by October in order to achieve the January 2021 deadline.

FINSUM : So we know this rule is supposed to be "harmonized" with the SEC's rule, but there is preciously little additional information. We do think the tight timeline will push the department (which has a new chief after Acosta resigned) to issue a rule more quickly than most in our industry probably realized.

