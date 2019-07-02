Quantcast

DoJ pushes T-Mobile to give more to Dish

By Reuters

July 2 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp and T-Mobile US Inc are nearing a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice on a hosting agreement that would push Dish as a new U.S. wireless competitor, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Dish will be able to use a Sprint/T-Mobile network for six or seven years before building its own network, CNBC (graphic).

The DoJ wants Deutsche Telekom AG , which owns more than 60% of T-Mobile, to give Dish unlimited access to its network, the report said.

Both, Dish and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.





