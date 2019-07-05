Dogecoin Price Surges 37% Following Binance Listing Announcement

The price of the popular dogecoin cryptocurrency is surging after the announcement that it will soon be listed on the Binance exchange.

Binance said in a support notice that trading will open for dogecoin (DOGE) at midday ( UTC ) Friday.

The exchange will at launch offer trading pairs for DOGE against Binance coin (BNB) and bitcoin (BTC), as well as the stablecoins tether (USDT), Paxos standard ( PAX ) and USD Coin ( USDC ).

Related: Litecoin Outperforms Top-10 Cryptos Ahead of August Reward Halving

Users can already deposit DOGE in preparation for trading, the exchange said.

The news has given a big boost to the price of DOGE, according to data from CoinMarketCap,

At press time, the cryptocurrency had surged by 37 percent to $0.004306.

Related: Bitcoin Eyes Independence Day Price Gains for Fifth Year Running

Explaining the listing in a tweet , Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao referenced dogecoin's popularity, saying:

"This one is an exception, as there isn't much new tech development (I guess it was never about the tech for this one). The users/community is large, and a famous "ex-CEO" (cough @elonmusk) helps!"

Back in April, soon after calling bitcoin " brilliant ," Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted "Dogecoin might be my fav cryptocurrency. It's pretty cool." He also briefly changed his Twitter bio to read: "CEO of Dogecoin."

Doge dog image via the Dogecoin Foundation

Related Stories