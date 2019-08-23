Dog days: IT analytics platform Datadog files for a $100 million IPO

Datadog, which provides a monitoring and analytics platform for companies' technology stack, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2010 and booked $266 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DDOG. Datadog filed confidentially on June 13, 2019. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
