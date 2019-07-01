Quantcast

Does the Stock Market Close Early for the Fourth of July?

By Kyle Woodley, Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com,

If you're thinking about trading stocks on Independence Day, think again. The stock market is closed on Thursday, July 4, as is the bond market. On Wednesday, July 3, the day before the Fourth of July holiday, the stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET, while the bond market closes early at 2 p.m. Regular trading hours for both the stock market and the bond market resume on Friday, July 5, the day after Independence Day.

The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2019. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2019 Market Holidays

DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets
Tuesday, Jan. 1New Year's DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Jan. 21Martin Luther King Jr. DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Feb. 18Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed
Thursday, April 18Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close
(2 p.m.)
Friday, April 19Good FridayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, May 24Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close
(2 p.m.)
Monday, May 27Memorial DayClosedClosedClosed
Wednesday, July 3Day Before Independence DayEarly close
(1 p.m.)		Early close
(1 p.m.)		Early close
(2 p.m.)
Thursday, July 4Independence DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Sept. 2Labor DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Oct. 14Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed
Monday, Nov. 11Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed
Thursday, Nov. 28Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, Nov. 29Day After ThanksgivingEarly close
(1 p.m.)		Early close
(1 p.m.)		Early Close
(2 p.m.)
Tuesday, Dec. 24Christmas EveEarly close
(1 p.m.)		Early close
(1 p.m.)		Early Close
(2 p.m.)
Wednesday, Dec. 25Christmas DayClosedClosedClosed
Tuesday, Dec. 31New Year's EveOpenOpenEarly Close
(2 p.m.)


Holiday observations

When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

  • If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
  • If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

