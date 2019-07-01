Does the Stock Market Close Early for the Fourth of July?

If you're thinking about trading stocks on Independence Day, think again. The stock market is closed on Thursday, July 4, as is the bond market. On Wednesday, July 3, the day before the Fourth of July holiday, the stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET, while the bond market closes early at 2 p.m. Regular trading hours for both the stock market and the bond market resume on Friday, July 5, the day after Independence Day.
The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2019. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
2019 Market Holidays
DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets
|Tuesday, Jan. 1
|New Year's Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Jan. 21
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Feb. 18
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, April 18
|Maundy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, April 19
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, May 24
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 27
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Wednesday, July 3
|Day Before Independence Day
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Thursday, July 4
|Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 2
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 14
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Monday, Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 28
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 29
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early Close
(2 p.m.)
|Tuesday, Dec. 24
|Christmas Eve
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early Close
(2 p.m.)
|Wednesday, Dec. 25
|Christmas Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Tuesday, Dec. 31
|New Year's Eve
|Open
|Open
|Early Close
(2 p.m.)
Holiday observations
When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:
- If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
- If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.