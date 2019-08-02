DocuSign (DOCU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.45, changing hands as low as $48.25 per share. DocuSign Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DOCU's low point in its 52 week range is $35.06 per share, with $68.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $48.72.
