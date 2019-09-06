DocuSign Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DOCU

In trading on Friday, shares of DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.78, changing hands as high as $57.30 per share. DocuSign Inc shares are currently trading up about 19.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DOCU's low point in its 52 week range is $35.06 per share, with $59.67 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $54.77.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »