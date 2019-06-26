DOC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.53, changing hands as low as $17.08 per share. Physicians Realty Trust shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DOC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.16 per share, with $19.16 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $17.22.
