Do Young Millennials Trust the Stock Market?

(1:00) - Investing Environment For Millennial's

(5:45) - IPOs, Social Media and Ride Sharing

(12:10) - Millennial Economic Outlook

(15:50) - E-commerce, Delivery Apps and Streaming

(21:30) - The Future of Investing For The Next Generations

(26:00) - Episode Roundup: TWTR , FB, BYND, AMZN, NFLX, GME, UBER, GRUB, SPOT, AAPL

Welcome to Episode #185 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week she's joined by Zacks summer editorial intern, Chris Vargas, to discuss what is going on with Chris and his friends on a whole host of topics including cryptocurrencies, investing in the stock market, whether or not they think about real estate, food delivery and social media as well as how many of them own cars.

Chris just recently graduated from college so that puts him at the cut-off of the Millennial and GenZ generations. According to most Millennial definitions, he's the youngest of that group, with the oldest now about 39.

The experiences of today's 22-year old is much different than that of a 39-year old, who felt the full brunt of the Great Recession as a working adult. The youngest Millennials were just tweens when it hit.

But that doesn't mean they weren't impacted.

Has it dimmed their ability to take risks, including in investing?

What do they think of the stock market? Are Chris and his friends investors?

With so many online trading apps out there now, it's easy to squirrel away some money into a trading account.

The Brands They Love

The youngest Millennials grew up with smartphones and apps, even in school.

How are they using social media platforms like Instagram FB and Twitter TWTR ?

Music streaming is also big with both Spotify SPOT and Apple Music AAPL taking center stage.

And picking up food? Never. It's simply delivered off of one of the apps such as UberEats UBER .

Ridesharing is also replacing basic city services like the bus and subway. Does that mean the youngest Millennials will never buy a car of their own?

Find out the answers to this and more on this week's podcast.

