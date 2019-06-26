DNOW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Now Inc (Symbol: DNOW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.24, changing hands as high as $14.42 per share. Now Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DNOW's low point in its 52 week range is $10.361 per share, with $18.56 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.40.
