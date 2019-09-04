DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

DNB Financial Corp ( DNBF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DNBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that DNBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.66, the dividend yield is .69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DNBF was $40.66, representing a -13.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.86 and a 57.35% increase over the 52 week low of $25.84.

DNBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). DNBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59. Zacks Investment Research reports DNBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.06%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

