DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

DMC Global Inc. ( BOOM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BOOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that BOOM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.07, the dividend yield is .13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOOM was $60.07, representing a -21.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.68 and a 98.58% increase over the 52 week low of $30.25.

BOOM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ). BOOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.79. Zacks Investment Research reports BOOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 78.26%, compared to an industry average of 14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BOOM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BOOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BOOM as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF ( PSCE )
  • Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF ( DWAS )
  • Barron's 400 ( BFOR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWAS with an increase of 8.05% over the last 100 days. PSCE has the highest percent weighting of BOOM at 3.53%.

