DLB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.87, changing hands as low as $58.78 per share. Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are currently trading off about 12.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DLB's low point in its 52 week range is $58.17 per share, with $72.045 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $59.45.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »