DKS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.71, changing hands as high as $36.02 per share. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DKS's low point in its 52 week range is $29.69 per share, with $41.21 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.76.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »