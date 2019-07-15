Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF VSDA is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 29.1% from its 52-week low price of $26.21/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let's take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

VSDA in Focus

The underlying Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator Index seeks to create a diversified portfolio of securities, which are forecast to grow dividends. The fund charges 35 bps in fees (see all Style Box - Large Cap Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Though Wall Street is hitting highs on Fed rate cut optimism, the road ahead is not devoid of concerns. Still-unresolved U.S.-China trade tensions, global growth worries, Brexit uncertainty and a likely earnings recession for the S&P 500 in the Q2 reporting cycle could derail the market momentum any time. This is why investors are still betting big on quality exposure like dividend growing ETFs or VSDA.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, the fund has a positive weighted alpha of 18.13 . So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride on this ETF a little longer.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>