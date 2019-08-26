Disney Shop-in-Shop Stores Coming to 25 Target Locations in 2019

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Disney shop-in-shop stores are going to be coming to 25 Target (NYSE: TGT ) locations.

These new locations will include a variety of Disney (NYSE: DIS ) products that customers can purchase. This includes special items from Marvel, Star Wars and other Disney properties. These Disney shop-in-shop stores will open on Oct. 4.

Here are the locations that will be getting the Disney shop-in-shop stores.

Allen North #2516 (Allen, Texas)

Austin NW #1797 (Austin, Texas)

Bozeman #1237 (Bozeman, Mont.)

Brighton #922 (Brighton, Mich.)

Chicago Brickyard #1924 (Chicago, Ill.)

Clearwater #1820 (Clearwater, Fla.)

Denver Stapleton #2052 (Denver, Colo.)

Edmond #1398 (Edmond, Okla.)

Euless #1368 (Euless, Texas)

Houston North Central #1458 (Spring, Texas)

Jacksonville Mandarin #1300 (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Keizer #2110 (Keizer, Ore.)

Lake Stevens #1331 (Lake Stevens, Wash.)

Leesburg #1874 (Leesburg, Va.)

Loveland #1178 (Loveland, Colo.)

Maple Grove North #2193 (Maple Grove, Minn.)

Mobile West #1376 (Mobile, Ala.)

Murrieta #1283 (Murrieta, Calif.)

New Lenox #2028 (New Lenox, Ill.)

Pasadena #1396 (Pasadena, Texas)

Philadelphia West #2124 (Philadelphia, Pa.)

San Jose College Park #2088 (San Jose, Calif.)

South Jordan #2123 (South Jordan, Utah)

Stroudsburg #1260 (Stroudsburg, Pa.)

Waterford Park #2068 (Clarksville, Ind.)

Target isn't planning to stop with just these 25 Disney shop-in-shop locations. The retail chain says that it will also be adding the Disney shops to an additional 40 locations by the time October 2020 rolls around.

There are also plans to open a new Target location near Walt Disney World Resort. This new location is coming to the Flamingo Crossings Town Center at the western entrance to Walt Disney World Resort. It will open its doors sometime in 2021.

TGT and DIS stock were both up 1% as of Monday afternoon.

